Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Possessive For Paras Chhabra, Tells Shehnaaz To Back Off

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The equations between the housemates are changing with each passing day. It has been a while since viewers have been witnessing an interesting love triangle between Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill in the house. Even though with time, Mahira and Shehnaaz have become good friends, they had always fought over Paras. Shehnaaz also confessed that she loves Paras and also fought with him as he made Mahira, his first priority. The latest episode will see Mahira openly expressing her feelings for Paras which will irk Shehnaaz. The recent promo released by the makers of the show has Mahira lashing out at Shehnaaz and telling her that she always has a problem with her getting close to Paras.

Mahira openly declares her love for Paras and tells Shehnaaz to stay away from him

Mahira then goes on to declare her feelings for Paras and tells Shehnaaz to stay away from him. Mahira tells Shehnaaz that she likes Paras so she should stay away from him. Shehnaaz defends herself by saying that if Mahira has an issue on her liking Paras, it is not her problem. Shehnaaz also says that she is not jealous of Mahira. Mahira also kisses Paras while fighting with Shehnaaz which further makes her furious. Check out the promo.

Asim Riaz announces the new rules of the house

It is seen that Paras also kisses Mahira back in the process. It will be interesting to witness how this incident will further change the equations in the house. It was also seen that Sidharth Shukla was also angry on Shehnaaz for this reason. The latest episode will also see Asim Riaz announcing the new rules of the house under his captaincy. One of the rules announced by him will include that Paras and Mahira will stay away from each other. Are you excited about the upcoming twists and turns in the latest episode? Let us know in the comments section.

