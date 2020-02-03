Bigg Boss 13: Did Himanshi Khurrana REALLY Breakup With Her Boyfriend Because Of Asim?

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched and popular Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since its inception. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also gave a much-needed dose to the housemates. The weekend was full of fights and some high octane drama. While Salman addressed many issues which grabbed headlines over the week, one of the most important subjects that he raised was Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship. Salman took a jibe at Asim for his melodramatic proposal despite Himanshi still being a little hesitant for committing to him. Now, it seems that Salman has made a big revelation that Himanshi must have broken up with her boyfriend of ten years, Chow due to Asim Riaz.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Feb 1 & 2 | Salman Gets Angry

Salman takes a dig at Himanshi and Asim's relationship

In the episode, while talking about their relationship, Salman reprimands Asim for overdoing with his feelings for Himanshi despite knowing that she is committed to someone else. He then also goes on to say that Himanshi had to call it quits with Chow because of Asim. Not only that, but the Dabangg actor also threw a dig at Himanshi after she was confronted for discussing the whole Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan fiasco. When Himanshi says that she was genuinely concerned about Rashami in the scenario, Salman takes a dig at her and tells her she was indeed very 'concerned' about Rashami like how she was concerned about her 10 years long relationship with Chow.

Hina played an interesting task with the housemates

Salman also showed a glimpse of a task conducted by Hina Khan among the housemates. She entered the house to promote her upcoming movie, Hacked, and then gave responsibility to the connections to allot certain tags to the housemates. Siddharth is allotted the tag of ‘Badshah.’ The connections gave the tag of ‘Begum’ to Shehnaaz Gill. The tag of ‘Gulaam’ was given to Mahira after a lot of heated disagreements. They gave the tag of ‘Joker’ to Vishal Aditya Singh and the tag for ‘Ikka’ was given to Asim.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Or Vishal Aditya Singh, Who Will Get Evicted From The House?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says She Doesn't Care About Arhaan Khan Anymore, Reveals Why

Video Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.