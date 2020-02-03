Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Or Vishal Aditya Singh, Who Will Get Evicted From The House?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is catching all eyeballs with its intriguing twists and controversies. The Weekend Ka Vaar marks to be the most awaited episode as Salman reviews the contestants' weekly performances and also talks about the nominations and eliminations. While the final contestants who were nominated for the week were Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, what caught the attention of fans was the Bigg Boss 13 promo that shows Shehnaaz breaking down. Who will be evicted from the house?

Shehnaaz Gill or Vishal Aditya Singh to be evicted from the house?

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan goes on to give the final word between Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. He calls out Shehnaaz Gill’s name and says her journey has come to an end. On hearing this, Sidharth Shukla and the other contestants in the house break down emotionally. Fans in huge numbers have shared their thoughts on hearing Salman's final word in the February 3 episode. Will Shehnaaz Gill get evicted from the house or it's just a new twist played by Salman?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Feb 1 & 2 | Salman Gets Angry

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Brother Umar Riaz To Enter The House; Should Paras Be Worried?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Fans Roast Kamya Punjabi For Supporting Sidharth Shukla

On the other hand, Salman Khan also lashes out at Asim Riaz with regard to the rumours about his relationship outside the house. Salman also questioned Himanshi Khurana about Arhaan Khan. He later spoke about the nominations.

Also Read | Hina Khan oozes oodles of glamour with her pastel outfit on Bigg Boss 13, see pictures

(Image courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.