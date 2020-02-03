Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Feb 1 & 2 | Salman Gets Angry

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave a much-needed dose to the housemates. The weekend was full of fights and drama. Read ahead to get the update on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes-

Bigg Boss 13- Weekend Ka Vaar for February 1 & 2

Saturday

The episode started with an argument between Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra over the 'bori' and both of them yelled at the top of their voices, with one fight leading to another. Arti Singh and Rashami Desai too got into an argument over hiding the notes and stealing them. Vikas Gupta argued with Shahbaz over what happened during the task yesterday while Arti and Rashami continued fighting.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill indulged in some adorable banter while Paras, Asim, and Mahira got into some arguments. Then Mahira emptied the bori while the connections of the housemates collected the cash. In the next round, the buzzer rang and Asim threw the cash away, while Himanshi Khurana fainted because of the aggressive play.

Bigg Boss then announced the Dabur Anmol Coconut oil task where Siddharth and Asim turned shopkeepers and had to assign qualities of the oil to housemates with Vishal, Shehnaaz, and Rashami in Asim's team while Arti, Paras, and Mahira in Siddharth's team with three associated qualities. The final part of the task began with Asim and Siddharth trying to sell off Rashami and Mahira as honest, and Vikas picked Mahira and that gave Siddharth the gift hamper, as well.

Post the task, Shehnaaz said that no one should call out her flip negative and this led to an argument between Siddharth and Shehnaaz while Paras sided with Siddharth. Siddharth also went to Devoleena and told her what he said, while Himanshi talked to Shehnaaz and also highlighted Paras and Mahira's relationship in the house.

Shehnaaz and Himanshi discussed Asim and his equation with Himanshi, and Himanshi explained her side of the story too. Shehnaaz and the team had a fun time as they indulged in a fun game. Meanwhile, Himanshi did not feel well and Asim asked her what is it that she wanted that will make her feel better. Himanshi also told Asim about her doubts and Asim explained his side of the story as well. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz talked to Vikas about the entire argument with Siddharth and Vikas tried to explain Siddharth's point of view too.

In bed, Shehnaaz tried to talk to Siddharth, but he looked least interested in doing so and asked her to stay away. Shehnaaz then went to Shahbaz and he told her to not go after him and yet, she went back to the room saying she will sleep on her bed only and the two got into an argument once again.

Sunday

The episode began with Salman entering the stage and greeting the audience. He talked about how the connections had entered the house in order to support the housemates. Salman showed a glimpse of a task conducted by Hina Khan among the housemates.

She entered the house to promote her upcoming movie, Hacked, and then gave responsibility to the connections to allot certain names to the housemates. Siddharth is allotted the name of ‘Badshah.’ The connections gave the tag of ‘Begum’ to Shehnaaz. The tag of ‘Gulaam’ was given to Mahira after a lot of heated arguments. They gave the tag of ‘Joker’ to Vishal and the tag for ‘Ikka’ was given to Asim.

Salman suddenly called Himanshi on the dice, post which he said that she had revealed things about outside despite being stopped by Bigg Boss. He also said how she talked about Arhaan to others rather than Rashami. She then admitted that she had spoken to Vishal and Asim about Arhaan whom she considered her brother. She revealed whatever Arhaan said to her and asked her to clear things about the keys with Rashami.

Salman then said that she should have talked about all of this with Rashami rather than Asim and Vishal. The housemates were then shown a clipping of the same where she revealed whatever Arhaan had said about Rashami. Himanshi clarified that she had told all these things to Rashami. Rashami said that Himanshi did convey these things to her but she said that she did not want to listen at that time.

Devoleena interrupted in between and said that Rashami did not know anything related to Arhaan’s marriage and child. Rashami also agreed to this, to which Salman said that Arhaan has said to Himanshi that Rashami knew about everything. Rashami then said that she was concerned about Arhaan the same way as Himanshi is concerned about Asim. This led to certain arguments between Rashami, Himanshi, and Asim. Rashami asked Himanshi to tell Arhaan that she has nothing to do with these things and that she is hurt with whatever he was doing behind her back.

Arti talked to Devoleena about the same. Asim tried to explain to Himanshi that she did not have to reveal things from the outside. He also supported her by saying that she had done nothing wrong with her relationship. Arti, Kashmera, and others tried to explain things to Rashami who then tried to provide her own point of view. She said that she has supported Arhaan everywhere but he had supported her only emotionally.

Rashami asked Himanshi not to talk about things related to her and Arhaan. Siddharth, Kashmera, Devoleena, and Arti talked about the entire matter. Siddharth points out how Salman said that Himanshi was talking about someone else’s relationship when she herself could not handle her nine years old relationship. They discussed that Himanshi had entered the house just to clear her name. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Salman welcomed on stage Hina Khan post which he asked her hilariously about why she entered the house. She talked a little about her upcoming movie Hacked. Thereafter, Hina and Salman danced to the tune of one of the songs of her movie. On the other hand, Rashami explained to Asim that she has not asked anything related to Arhaan other than the fact whether everything is okay.

