Bigg Boss 13: Did Himanshi Khurana Part Ways With Her Boyfriend For Asim Riaz?

Bigg Boss 13 contestants seem to be all happy and emotional on meeting their family members after such a long time. While we saw Shefali overwhelmed on seeing her husband Parag Tyagi, Asim Riaz, on the other hand, was overjoyed to meet his brother. Well, what left everyone stunned was when Parag shared a message from Himanshi Khurana. Parag told Asim that Himanshi had parted ways with her boyfriend and is not getting married.

Did Himanshi Khurana break-up with her boyfriend-fiance for Asim?

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 has managed to keep the viewers hooked to its episodes with its daily dose of drama. The recent episode of the show caught all the attention when Asim's brother Umar and Shefali's husband Parag made some interesting revelations.

Asim, who had earlier confessed that he liked Himanshi Khurana, ex- Bigg Boss 13 contestant, later realised that Himanshi had a boyfriend. However, Himanshi sent a special message for Asim Riaz through Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi. Parag informed Asim Riaz that Himanshi Khurana had a break up with her boyfriend and she is not getting married and further mentioned that she was waiting for him outside.

Later on, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and Asim asked him about the same. Umar told him to concentrate on the game and keep the winning trophy as his focus.

Meanwhile, Asim, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Shefali, Madhurima, Arti, Shehnaaz, Vishal and Mahira have been nominated for eviction this week. It remains to be seen who will get eliminated on Weekend Ka Vaar'. Fans are eagerly waiting to know Salman's words on the weekend episode.

.@shefalijariwala ke better half @imParagTyagi bhi aaye #BiggBoss ke ghar, unhone spend kiya some quality time aur Shefali ko di front foot pe khelne ki advice!

For more couple goals watch #BiggBoss13, tonight at 10.30 PM!



Anytime on @justvoot@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 pic.twitter.com/o1EvfIOMkz — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 16, 2020

(Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram)

