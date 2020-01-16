Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Has A Special Message For Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's friendship in Bigg Boss 13 has been an emotional roller coaster. There have been many ups and downs between these two contestants from the show. Initially, the two of them started as best of friends also brothers but soon their bond was affected because of the nature of the show.

The two were seen getting into serious fights with each other. The frenemies Sidharth and Asim have also divided their fans and the trending hashtags are proof of the same. Currently, Bigg Boss 13 is airing the family special episode where the loved ones of all the housemates will be entering the show to meet them.

Asim's brother Umar Riaz will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house to meet Asim. Apart from meeting Asim, he also had a special message for Sidharth Shukla. While the audience was expecting Umar Riaz to express his anger towards Sidharth. Umar did something unbelievable. He went up to Sidharth Shukla and appreciated his friendship with Asim Riaz.

Umar told Sidharth "Aapki jo friendship thi na woh sabko bahut pasand thi aur mereko aisa laga, aap jaise main ek bada bhai hoon, aap andar ek bade bhai ho. Yeh (Asim) bhi gusse wala hai, actually personality aap dono ki ek hi jaisi hai, gusse wale thodese aggressive ho. I am just saying ki both need to be careful with your words.”

Umar Riaz shared the video on his Instagram handle. Umar captioned the video as "Brothers united!😍 I was so overwhelmed to see @asimriaz77.official after 3 months. Couldn't control my emotions. I hope I delivered the message and lived up to his fan’s expectations coz he is today because of his fans👍"

Watch the full video below

