Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi Informs Asim Riaz That Himanshi Khurana Is Not Getting Married

Bigg Boss 13 contestants seem extremely happy to know that they would be able to meet their family members. Now its time that Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task and the contestants have to choose between the captaincy and meeting their family. Similarly, Shefali was extremely happy to see her husband Parag Tyagi who had some ground rule for friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz. He warned Riaz to maintain niceties with Shefali and tells him that he didn’t like the fact that he raised his voice at Shefali. He then unveils a message from Himanshi Khurana. Parag tells Asim that she had parted ways with her boyfriend and is not getting married. Read more to know about Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13.

More about Azim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13

Asim has always been a strong contender in the Bigg Boss house and he has always managed to be involved in something or other. He has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Similarly, In an episode, Asim once accused Siddharth of choking him and always getting aggressive with some of the members of the house. But Shehnaz has been on Shukla’s side. She does try to sort of the differences between them. But still, the two seem to be the hotheads of Bigg Boss while both being prominent contestants of this season.

