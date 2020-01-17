Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 16 | Housemates Got Emotional

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Bigg Boss 13 – January 16, 2020 written update

Last night’s episode started as Mahira Sharma’s mother entered the house, who ran and hugged her daughter. She hugged everyone including Siddharth, Arti, Asim, Rashami and Paras. She hilariously asked Paras whether she can slap him which left everyone in splits. Mahira's mother also mentioned about his girlfriend, Akanksha, and said that she is very beautiful. She asked him not to kiss Mahira and also advised him to not speak in between and allow her to take her own stand. She advised Shehnaaz not to fight with Mahira because of Paras.

Later on, she went and met Madhurima and Vishal too. Mahira confronted her mother for scolding Paras to which the said that she hasn’t done anything like that. She also made Mahira understand the reason behind confronting Paras. Meanwhile, Rashami and others pulled Paras’ leg by talking about Akanksha. Thereafter, Mahira's mother took leave from everyone.

After some time, Shehnaaz’s father entered the house. She got excited and hugged him post which he greeted everyone. He informed her that her game has become weak eventually. He interacted with Vishal and Madhurima too. Shehnaaz is informed that Paras Chhabra is her only enemy inside the house. He also informed her that she was playing a good game. Shehnaaz informed him that she has an attachment with Siddharth Shukla, post which he said that ‘SidNaaz’ is trending outside and that he likes it. He also made her promise that she won’t cry anymore.

He said that Mahira is a good person and that Paras is prompting her against Shehnaaz. He also mentioned that Paras is the one who told Mahira all the time about Shehnaaz being jealous of her. Thereafter, he met the other housemates too. He revealed to Mahira about Paras’ game, which left everyone in splits. He also mentioned about the ‘jealousy’ word which was actually introduced by Paras. Later on, Shehnaaz informed Siddharth about whatever her father told her.

Next, the doorbell rang again and this time Shefali’s husband, Parag entered the house. He met everyone out there. He then asked Asim to respect Shefali and indirectly warned him not to behave rudely with her. He also informed Asim that there is someone outside who did not get married and is waiting for him. Everyone started pulling Asim’s leg saying that the person Parag is talking about is Himanshi.

Parag went and met Vishal and Madhurima too. He also asked Shefali to play in the front foot. When Parag was about to leave, everyone asked him whether the person he was talking about was Himanshi. He did not say much, but, hinted a bit about the same. Shefali informed Asim later that it is, in fact, Himanshi who is waiting for him.

Next morning, as soon as the task resumed, the doorbell rang after sometime and Asim’s brother, Umar entered the house. The two of them hugged each other, tightly. Thereafter, he met everyone inside the house. He informed Asim that everyone around the world loves him. Asim asked Umar about Himanshi’s matter and also told him whatever Parag said, to which Umar said that all that is a lie.

