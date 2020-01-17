Bigg Boss 13: Did Parag Tyagi Lie To Asim Riaz About Himanshi Khurrana’s Breakup?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is fast turning out to be a blockbuster due to its unpredictable twists and turns. Last night’s episode was full of high octane drama. It saw all the housemates meeting their family members which was indeed an emotional affair.

Contestant Shefali Jariwala had her husband Parag Tyagi coming inside the house and the couple had a happy reunion. But it was Parag and Asim's interaction which stole the show. While Parag gave a slight 'threat' to Asim for misbehaving with his wife, he also, on the other hand, gave a surprising message for him saying that Himanshi Khurrana has broken up with his fiance and is waiting for him outside.

Umar contradicted Parag's statement about Himanshi's breakup

It is not a hidden fact that Asim was clearly in love with the evicted contestant and was also seen confessing that he uses her perfume every night in the house. He can also be seen telling Shehnaaz Gill in the latest episode that he misses her every day. While Asim was overjoyed in hearing Parag's message, fans were left confused after his brother, Umar Riaz entered the house. When Asim asked Umar if Parag's message about Himanshi was true, he was told that all the things conveyed to him about Himanshi is a lie.

Parag or Umar - Who is telling the truth?

Fans are clearly left with a big question mark after the latest episode. It is still unclear whether Umar or Parag is telling the truth. The netizens are also asking Himanshi to clarify if there is any truth to Parag's revelation. However, the Punjabi actor and singer has not given an official statement but has been sharing some adorable tweets about her and Asim's bond. This clearly suggests that there may be some good news lurking for the 'AsiManshi' fans. Are you excited to see Asim and Himanshi together after Bigg Boss 13?

