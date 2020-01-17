Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Mother Has To Say THIS About Her Violent Act

Bigg Boss 13 became a house of war after television actor Madhurima Tuli assaulted her former flame, Vishal Singh, on the show. Their verbal fight soon turned into a full-fledged assault after she used a cooking pan to hit Vishal.

This fight also led to severe criticism on the internet and after the incident, Bigg Boss ordered both to stay inside a cage. Meanwhile, Vijaya Tuli, mother of Madhruima Tuli condemned her daughter's actions. Read ahead to know more.

Madhurima Tuli's mother condemns her daughter's violent act

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli left everyone shocked after she hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal with a frying pan on the national television. Later, the two also got punished by Bigg Boss and have to be locked in jail till the Weekend ka Vaar episode. In an exclusive interview with the leading newspaper regarding this incidence, Madhurima's mother Vijaya Pant Tuli revealed that she condemns her daughter's violent act, but also feels that Vishal had poked her enough.

She said Madhurima was not comfortable to join the show but she managed to convince her. She claimed that her daughter was deeply in love with Vishal and their break up was a brutal turn of events for her. She was not able to overcome the situation and this was the reason she acted in such a way.

However, she also mentioned that Vishal should have not insulted her repeatedly on the show. Vishal has repeatedly insulted Madhurima by saying that she was on the show because of him and she has grown old. Vijaya Tuli also said that makers of the show had approached her to enter the house and resolve issues between her daughter and Vishal. But it was cancelled later when the assault incident took place.

She also said that whatever punishment has been given by Bigg Boss is accepted by her. She wants both of them to maintain distance in the show and focus on playing the game instead. She mentioned that her heart broke after she saw her daughter and Vishal living inside the cage.

Both should have thought twice before indulging into such an act. They should keep in mind that their parents are watching the show outside I am sure that Vishal's mother would be hurt too. She was not able to believe that Madhurima indulged into such an act on a national television show.

