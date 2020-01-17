Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla Tries To Make Rashami Desai Feel Comfortable

Bigg Boss 13 has been all about controversies. Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are amongst the most talked about contestants of the show. The banter they share from before stepping into the reality show has definitely impacted their stay under the same roof.

But lately, we have seen things taking a different turn. Read ahead to know more.

Siddharth Shukla tries to make Rashami Desai feel comfortable

The ongoing captaincy task named 'Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha' has turned out to be an emotional roller-coaster ride for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, as they are finally meeting their family members after a huge gap of around four months. According to the task, at regular intervals, temptations will enter the house and if the contestants leave the block, they will have to give up on the captaincy.

The other housemates have to stay in the freeze position until the temptation is in the house. The temptation is none other than the family members of the contestants.

The episode that aired on January 16, 2020, witnessed the family members of Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, and Asim, entering the house. The promo of the episode showed that Siddharth Shukla’s mother will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

He makes his mother meet all the housemates, that leaves everybody emotional. Siddharth even makes his mother meet his long-time ‘enemy’, Rashami Desai. According to the promo, Siddharth told his mother that Rashami works on his patience, to which Rashami replied, "woh mera khayaal rakhta hai, main uska khayaal rakhti hoon”.

But, to everyone’s surprise, Rashami was in tears and was seen crying after talking to Siddharth’s mother. Siddharth too, keeping all grudges aside, is seen comforting his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star. During Rashami’s chance, two kids, who have worked with both Rashami and Siddharth entered the house to surprise her.

The kids even tried to make Siddharth and Rashami friends again. The day seemed to have been a roller-coaster ride for Rashami Desai and therefore, Siddharth is seen taking care of her and making her drink water.

