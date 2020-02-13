Rashami Desai Accidentally Reveals About Her Lonavala Trip With Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 contestants were put In a 'witness box' inside the Bigg Boss 13 house in its recent episodes. Rashami Desai was the first contestant to take the hot seat and answer the burning questions. She cleared the air about her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan as well as spoke about her history with Sidharth Shukla. However, Sidharth, on his part too, made some interesting revelations about his past with Rashami. One of them was that Rashami tried to defame him by giving out some wrong information about him to the media.

Rashami tries to clarify all the misunderstandings with Sidharth

However, after the whole grilling session, Rashami and Sidharth tried to clarify all the misunderstandings which took place between them on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak. Rashami tells him that she never spread any kind of wrong information about him. She further added that it was someone from the production team who was spreading out those stories. She also hinted that it may be their co-star Jasmin Bhasin who had leaked the stories about him. She clarified to Sidharth that she had many problems of her own with the makers of the show and that she had no part in creating any kind of conflict for him.

Rashami tried to stop the article on her Lonavala trip with Sidharth

She also made an interesting revelation that she had stopped an article from getting published which spoke about their Lonavala trip they had taken together. According to media reports, Sidharth and Rashami were said to be in a passionate relationship during the initial days of their shooting for the show. Reportedly, when Sidharth brought a new car in the year 2016, Rashami was the first one to get a joyride on it and the alleged couple went on a three-day romantic getaway to Lonavala. Sidharth seemed to acknowledge this revelation. Now, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics change between the two after they have ‘sorted out’ all these misunderstandings.

