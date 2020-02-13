Bigg Boss 13: I Will Always Be There For Shehnaaz Gill, Says Sidharth Shukla

On February 12 episode of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla had to face hard questions and answer them with utmost honesty as he was put in the hot seat. All the contestants were put in the 'witness box' inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and were asked to clear the allegations made against them.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla was asked why he saved Paras Chhabra from the nominations rather than saving Arti Singh, who has been his friend for a very long time, or Shehnaaz Gill with whom he shares a great bond in the house.

Sidharth on his friendship with Shehnaaz

When Sidharth was asked if he saved Paras because he doesn’t think of him as a threat and that Shehnaaz can be a great competitor and hence he decided to eliminate her. Sidharth clarified by saying that the allegations were untrue. He further added that he never thought of Shehnaaz as a competition. He always thought of her as a friend and that they would stay friends for a long time.

Sidharth went on to say that Shehnaaz will always be a friend for him and that he will always be there for her in life. When asked if they will still be friends even after Bigg Boss 13 is over, Sidharth stated that they would definitely stay friends. Sidharth was even poked for saying that he wouldn’t pick up Shehnaaz's call, to which everyone laughed. When Sidharth was asked if he would pick up Shehnaaz’s call he smiled and said that he would. He added that if he is available, he will definitely take her call.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, fans of the stars claim that they do love each other. Their actions and bonding prove that they share something more than friendship.

