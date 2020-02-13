The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Turns 34, Fans Shower Birthday Wishes On Social Media

Television News

Rashami Desai, who is considered as a potential winner of Bigg Boss 13 by fans, celebrates her birthday today and fans are wishing Rashami on Twitter. Read on.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai has shot to prominence with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, as the actor’s bold personality and outspoken nature have worked in her favour. Be it her feud with contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz or her excellent game strategies, Rashami Desai has been constantly creating headlines and has been enjoying a massive fan following on social media since the show's inception on television.

Today, Rashami Desai celebrates her 34th birthday. While Rashami’s mother Rasila Desai celebrated her birthday with friends and family, fans chose to express their love for Rashami on social media.

#HappyBirthdayRashami takes over Twitter

Rashami Desai, who is currently in Bigg Boss 13 house, has been receiving immense love from fans from all quarters of the country as the actor celebrates her birthday today. Fans have been supporting Rashami since the show's inception on television and have saved her from eviction several times.

As Bigg Boss 13's finale is nearing its end on this Saturday, speculations about Rashami's chances of winning have been rife. Take a look at how fans wished Rashami on her birthday:

(Image: Rashami Desai Instagram)

 

 

