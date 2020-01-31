Bigg Boss 13: Did Someone Influence Himanshi Khurana To Refuse Asim Riaz’s Proposal?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is currently on cloud nine after the recent family task. He recently got a chance to meet his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana during one of the tasks. Ever since they met, the two have been inseparable and enjoying spending time with each other.

On Himanshi's entry inside the house, Asim also went down on his knees and proposed to her. He also asked if she will marry him. Swooning with love, Asim is leaving no stone unturned at showering Himanshi with love and has told her that he wishes to spend the rest of his life with her.

Rashami asks Himanshi not too friend-zone Asim

But, Himanshi has been hesitant to accept his proposal and she told Asim that there are some things which are yet to be cleared outside of the BB house. She further added that she cannot make such a huge commitment on national television.

In the upcoming episode, Rashami Desai can be seen having a conversation with Himanshi where she can be seen telling her that Asim genuinely loves her. Rashami further tells Himanshi that she should not friend-zone Asim. But Himanshi reveals to her that she is still taking her time before making into any kind of a commitment.

Umar Riaz has shared a tweet about his conversation with Himanshi

Himanshi then makes a shocking revelation wherein she tells Rashami that someone close to Asim has told her not to confess her feelings to him. Now, fans have been wondering who is this 'someone close'. However, by the looks of it, it can be none other than Asim's brother Umar Riaz.

Umar has recently posted a tweet wherein he can be seen clarifying about his conversation with Himanshi. Umar revealed in the tweet that he had told Himanshi that she should not be too cozy with Asim or be too vocal about their relationship if she really loves him. He further added that he told her this because Asim's father wants him to focus only on the game right now.

I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesnt have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now! #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 30, 2020

