Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 30 | Vikas, Sid & Others Breakdown During Task

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Passes Stinging Comment On Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 – January 30, 2020, written update

The episode started as Vikas and Himanshi pulled Asim’s leg by saying that the two of them had met each other outside. Asim then said that he wanted to win the trophy for Himanshi when she reminded him about its importance. Shehnaaz told Siddharth that she missed him when she went for some work in the washroom area. She then hugged him, post which he pulls her leg. Later on, Shefali said in front of Asim that she had watched Vikas and Himanshi’s date.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Voting Suggests THESE Contestants' Exit From The House This Week

Later on, Asim vented his anger on Himanshi and Vikas over the fact that the two of them met outside. He got irked and walked away. Post that, the two of them were left in splits. When he got angrier, Himanshi said that it was all a joke. She told him that he needed to trust her if they were joking about something. Vikas then apologised to Asim for the same and walked away. Siddharth asks Vikas what’s wrong and on knowing about the same, he said that Vikas should not get bothered about Asim’s behaviour. Asim and Himanshi had a conversation with each other about whatever happened. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Shehnaaz pulled each other’s legs in front of Vikas, Shehbaaz, and others. Himanshi tried to make Asim understand and asked him not to react on other’s comments. She further asked him to be a gentleman.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Addressed As ‘Mrs Arhaan’ By Kashmera, Netizens Troll The Latter

Bigg Boss gave a unique task to the housemates in which they had to make videos with the help of a few of their own popular dialogues. They were divided into two teams and had to make three videos each. The connections were assigned to the judges of the task. Later on, the housemates were shown the video clippings made by them. The judges had a discussion with each other but they were unable to decide as four of them support one team while the rest of the four support the other team. Bigg Boss then announced that no one won the task and that they won’t get any gifts. Himanshi asked Shehnaaz to cut the picture in which the latter is sitting with the makeup artist because of whom the two of them have had a fight earlier.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: 'Arhaan Khan Is Not My Type,' Rashami Desai Tells Devoleena

Next, it was time for the captaincy candidature task titled ‘Noton Ki Daavedari’ wherein the housemates and their connections had to print notes and fill the treasure boxes. Everyone started discussing and strategizing about the same thereafter. Vikas, Sidharth, Kashmera, and others strategised but, Shehnaaz said in between that she did not trust Shefali. Siddharth and Shehnaaz got involved in an argument over the same. He also burst out at Arti later on. An argument occurred between Vikas and Kashmera regarding the game. He accused Shehbaaz of flipping and playing his own game. Siddharth bursts out at Vikas and Shehnaaz too. Shehnaaz tried to make Siddharth understand the entire thing. This escalated further and numerous arguments happened between everyone. Shehbaaz told Siddharth that he cannot trust Vikas to which the latter asked him not to do so. Kashmera bursts out at Vikas for interrupting in her game.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.