Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Passes Stinging Comment On Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 is currently serving its audience with an interesting captaincy task. As part of this task, Bigg Boss has invited several family members and co-contestants of all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. These people would enter the BB house as the connections of Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

When they first entered the house they would take the name of the contestant they want to see as the captain of the house. According to promos, later they would also compete in a task where they would be supporting their chosen candidates. As per the promo video, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz Gill would indulge in an argument with Paras Chhabra that would to Shehbaaz speaking mean things about Paras.

In the upcoming episode, Vikas Gupta who has entered the house to support Sidharth Shukla turn the tables by cheating in the task. This eventually leads to several arguments between the contestants. Mahira asks Vishal’s brother to not harm Bigg Boss’ property in a rude way that later turns out to be a major argument between Shehbaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Shehbaaz Gill during the fight passes mean and personal comments to Paras and Mahira. In one of the shots of the promo video, Shehbaaz also calls Paras 'Mahira’s pet'. This statement heats the argument even more and later there is war of words between Shahbaaz, Mahira and Paras.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla becomes KGF’s Rocky in this epic fan video

Shehbaaz Gill also passes personal comments targeting Paras Chhabra. He tells Paras that he uses girls to pay his bills. He says, "Ladkiyo Ke Paise Khata Hai" (Misuse girls for money). It is visible from his words that he refers to Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri, because in one of the previous episodes, Paras made revelations that Akanksha is taking care of his finances outside the house.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Rashami recreate Vishal-Madhurima’s pan fight and its hilarious

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta gets called out by Kashmera and Devoleena for cheating

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah plays cupid; asks Arti Singh if she ‘likes’ Sidharth Shukla

Image Courtesy: Still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.