Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Talks About Her Emotional Breakdown After Eviction

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is currently on cloud nine. He recently got a chance to meet his lady, Himanshi Khurana during one of the tasks. Ever since they met, they have been inseparable and have been spending a lot of time together.

Himanshi Khurana talks to Asim Riaz about her ex

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were seen some intimate secrets with each other including the time they were apart. Himanshi spoke to Asim about her phase in life after she got evicted from Bigg Boss 13. She added that she got very lonely because even her then-fiance Chow stopped talking to her.

Himanshi Khurana also told Asim Riaz that she would have numerous sleepless nights in a row. She said that she would lie in bed, staring at the roof all night. Khurana also added that she had a terrible emotional breakdown during the entire period. She said she would just lie at home and her then-boyfriend Chow did not even spare some time to ask her about things.

Himanshi Khurana also told Asim Riaz that Chow did not even come to visit her once or even call her. She even said that none of his family members nor him asked about her health. She even stated that for a while things seemed fine between them.

But the peak was when Himanshi Khurana was questioned about her self-respect when she spoke about Asim Riaz. She also said that it was at that moment she knew that the relationship had to end. Later that night, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana slept next to each other staring at each other’s eyes.

