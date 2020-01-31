Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri To Not Enter The House Because Of THIS Reason

Bigg Boss 13's one of the most-talked-about contestant Paras Chhabra and his ailing relationship with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri seems to be in the spotlight again, after Akanksha's recent media interview. The popular actor recently attended an on-air interview with a leading broadcaster, where she talked about her relationship with Paras, and also revealed the reason behind her absence from Bigg Boss 13's Family Week. Here is all you need to know.

"I don't want to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house," says Akanksha Puri

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 invited a few friends and confidants of Bigg Boss 13 contestants to choose the interim captain this week. For the captaincy task, popular celebrities like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, and others entered the house. While many expected the arrival of Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, the actor reportedly refused from entering the Bigg Boss house. Now, days after, the actor has come out to explain her absence from the captaincy task.

In the interview with an online portal, Akanksha revealed that she is not interested in entering the Bigg Boss house anytime soon. Upon much pondering, the actor revealed that she does want to sort things out with Paras Chabbra, but not inside the house, as she believes that her visit might hamper Paras' game. She further exclaimed that she wants to clear things with Paras Chhabra but will clear it soon after he returns from the show.

Akansha Puri, who is seen in Sony TV's popular show, Vighnaharta Ganesh, interestingly made her Tamil debut last year with C. Sundar's Action. The movie, starring Vishal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, narrates the tale of an army agent, who goes on a quest to hunt down the deadly criminals. The movie released in 2019 was a big hit down South.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram)

