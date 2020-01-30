Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Gets Called Out By Kashmera And Devoleena For Cheating

The upcoming episode of Big Boss 13 will showcase contestants’ family members participating in a task which will result in some high-octane drama, the purpose of which is to decide and choose the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. Inevitably Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta who is on the show as a connection for Sidharth Shukla starts planning for the task based on his prior experiences.

Vikas also goes on to explain all the other connections of the contestants about the task. However, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz tells Arti Singh, Kashmera Shah and his sister that Vikas is not trustworthy and can flip anytime inside the game.

Devoleena lashes out at Vikas during the task

However, as the task starts, things indeed get ugly when Vikas steals the money from Shehnaaz's team. This does not go down well with Devoleena and Kashmera. Devoleena lashes out at Vikas and tells him that being a senior contestant of the show, this is not expected of him. She also starts crying in front of the camera.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor tells Bigg Boss that Vikas is 'cheating' just because he has been given the authority to do so. It seems that Vikas' act has also not gone down well with Sidharth. He can be seen telling Bigg Boss that if Vikas has indeed cheated, then he is ready to be out of the captaincy race.

Kashmera calls Vikas the biggest 'flipper'

Not only Devoleena, Kashmera too can be seen getting into a nasty fight with Vikas. There was a point when Vikas warns Kashmera that if she keeps playing like that, she might get out soon. On this, Kashmera lashes out at him and says that he cannot dictate the task to her. Visibly annoyed, Kashmera sits in a corner and reveals that she has no trust in Vikas. In the middle of the task, she also yells at him.

Kashmera asks him to stay away and not interrupt her during the game. She also tells him that he cannot dictate her on whom she could save in the game. Moreover, she asks him to not be a close connection to Arti, when she is already present there for her. Kashmera slammed him saying that there was no bigger flipper than him in the house right now.

Video Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

