Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Calls Asim Riaz’s Proposal ‘filmy’, Watch Video

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached an exciting stage as the finale of the show is nearing. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are now competing hard to win the coveted trophy. Now the show is going through some twists with the entry of the connections of the housemates. Asim Riaz was especially on cloud nine with the entry of Himanshi Khurrana in the house and he also went on to propose her. Asim went down on his knees and showered loads of love to Himanshi. Asim also tells her that he loves her and wishes to spend the rest of his life with her.

Himanshi called Asim's proposal filmy

However, Himanshi was hesitant to confess her feelings towards him. In the upcoming episode, Himanshi can be seen having a conversation with Rashami wherein the latter tells her that her feelings towards Asim are not as strong as his. To this, Himanshi clarifies by saying that there are a lot of things she got to know about Asim and she needs further clarity on those things. Himanshi also called Asim's proposal as 'filmy' and that she needs to think about it.

Umar revealed about his conversation with Himanshi

Himanshi then makes a shocking revelation wherein she further tells that someone close to Asim has told her not to confess her feelings to him. Fans have also been wondering who is this 'someone close'. However, the person can be none other than Asim's brother Umar Riaz. Umar has recently posted a tweet wherein he can be seen clarifying about his entire conversation with Himanshi. Umar revealed in the tweet that he had told Himanshi that she should not be too cozy with Asim or be too outspoken about their relationship if she really loves him. He further added that he told her this because Asim's father wants him to focus only on the game currently.

I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesnt have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now! #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 30, 2020

