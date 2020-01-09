Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Has A Soft Corner For Shehnaaz And These Instances Are Proof

It is not a hidden fact that the relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the biggest selling points of Bigg Boss 13. While the two have had their ups and downs, with Sidharth struggling with his anger issues and Shehnazz having her own dark moments, the fans of the show want nothing more than to see the two join hands and become a couple. The latest episodes saw some strain in 'SidNaaz' but ultimately they patched up again.

Being two opposite individuals, the two have come together to share a close bond and has always supported each other through thick and thin. The fans have observed that Sidharth has always maintained that theirs is not a typical romantic relationship but even then he has always been a constant companion to Shehnaaz and considered her a close friend. Sidharth has had a soft corner for Shehnaaz and there are several instances on Bigg Boss 13 that will prove this fact.

When Arti noticed how Sidharth 'changes' towards Shehnaaz

In one of the previous episodes, Arti Singh can be seen confiding to Shefali Jariwala on how Sidharth becomes a totally different person in front of Shehnaaz. Despite having a mature and a sensible persona, the Balika Vadhu actor gives up to Shehnaaz's goofiness and endearing antics. The fans have also observed that it is Shehnaaz's presence which has Sidharth come out of his tough nutshell and imbibe a child-like banter within himself. It was Shehnaaz who was sent to the confession room to receive Sidharth once again inside the house after he returned from his recovery from typhoid.

When Sidharth could not stay angry from Shehnaaz anymore

One look at the fiesty temperament of Sidharth Shukla and fans will know that he is not the one who easily forgives people who break his trust. But yesterday's episode once again saw Sidharth forgiving Shehnaaz after giving her the silent treatment for a long time. If that was not enough, he also consoled her when Arti once again called her jealous. Their much-awaited patch up was nothing less than a treat for all the SidNaaz fans.

S. A. N. A. &. S. I. D “THIS DOUBLE *S*STORY IS GONNA LIVE FOREVER AD EVER♥️#SidNaaz #SidnaazOurPriority pic.twitter.com/A6g5hDZgZd — •C A P R I C O R N• (@cap_weirdo) January 8, 2020

When Vikas Gupta also rooted for SidNaaz

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta also revealed to Shefali Jariwala that he thinks Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love with each other and have not yet discovered that emotion. Even after coming out of the house, Vikas remained one of the strongest fan of the duo and has recently shared a tweet where he compared their relationship to that of Lion King's Nala and Simba. Even Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, Aakansha Puri revealed in an interview that she would be the happiest if Sidharth and Shehnaaz start dating. It will be interesting to see if this boat of SidNaaz keeps staying afloat in the sea till the finale.

Trust the people You have loved. Every relationship gets through turmoil & stress. That’s life. I trust #Sidnaaz & they will come through this just like #Simba and #Nala Fights happen yup but loosers 🤪They get over #RoarLikeSana #SidHearts wait for it with luv #Vikasgupta 😜 pic.twitter.com/dP9EFn20l7 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 6, 2020

Image courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in stills from Bigg Boss 13

