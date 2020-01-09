Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Gets Cosy Once Again With Ex-Vishal Aditya Singh

It was a few days back when television actors Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were at loggerheads. A huge fight broke between the exes who are now fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants. However, the two seem to have made up with each other as Madhurima was seen hugging Vishal in the latest promo. In the last episode Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli talks about moving on but is then seen getting cosy with her former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.

In the video, Sidharth Shukla is seen flirting with Madhurima in the outdoor area. Madhurima then tells Sidharth that she should carry on. She even asks Sidharth to meet her near her bed in half an hour. However, when she enters the house she is seen hugging Vishal Aditya Singh. The pair is seen conversing with each other and Madhurima is also heard telling Vishal that she’ll try to keep her anger in check. Vishal replies that they won't fight if she keeps her anger at bay.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen looking at the pair sitting in each other's embrace. Sidharth jokingly looks at Madhurima Tuli with a sad expression, which cracks both Madhurima and Vishal up. Madhurima even blows a kiss for Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz comes inside the house and asks the two to stop hugging claiming that Sidharth is watching and he's in love with Madhurima. Later, Sidharth is seen asking Madhurima how long it'll take for her to 'carry on'. While Madhurima tells him to wait for 5 more minutes with a hand gesture while she stays in Vishal's embrace.

Just a few days back that the exchange of words between Vishal and Madhurima caused a huge showdown between the two. Enraged by Vishal's behaviour Madhurima hit him with on the arm twice.

Things escalated to a point where an agitated Vishal asks Bigg Boss to intervene. When the two are called in a room together to talk to Bigg Boss, things seem to go downhill. Vishal Aditya Singh can be heard saying that either he will stay in the house or she will. Bigg Boss eventually punished Madhurima by telling her that she will be in the nominations for the next two weeks.

