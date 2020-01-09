Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tries To Dig Deeper Into Sidharth-Rashami's Relationship

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s camaraderie has witnessed many ups and downs. Their equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house is loved by many and fans have thus given them the name, ‘SidNaaz’. However, things did not seem to be going fine between the two lately as the duo was not on talking terms in the last few episodes. In Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, fans witnessed Shehnaaz Gill trying to mend things with Sidharth Shukla. She could also be seen seeking the help of the other housemates in convincing Sidharth to talk to her. One of them was Rashami Desai.

Sidharth and Rashami reportedly had some verbal spats on the set of their show

It is not a hidden fact that Rashami and Sidharth had a bitter past when they were working together on the show, Dil Se Dil Tak. According to media reports, they had several altercations on the sets of the show as well as inside the BB 13 house. In yesterday’s episode, Shehnaaz could be seen asking Rashami on how can she convince Sidharth to which the Uttaran actor shrugs her off. However, Shehnaaz remains adamant and asks her that when Rashami and Sidharth had a fight, who was the first one to start talking again.

Rashami did not reveal further details about her fallout with Sidharth in front of Shehnaaz

Rashami seemed to be taken aback by this question. She clarified it to Shehnaaz that none of them used to initiate the conversation again as there was no ‘friendship’ between them. The Pari Hoon Main actor also said that she is a person who does not tolerate the unnecessary tantrums of the people around her. She remained tight-lipped about the other details of her past altercations with Sidharth even though Shehnaaz could be seen trying to persuade her to reveal more. Furthermore, Rashami gave a solution to Shehnaaz that she should give Sidharth some space to pacify again as there is a considerable age gap between them.

