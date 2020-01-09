Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Flirts With Madhurima Tuli, Duo Exchange Flying Kisses

In Bigg Boss 13 recent episodes, we witnessed a fuming spat between Shehnaaz and Sidharth which was even regarded as the end of SidNaaz. However, the two cleared their differences but the bond doesn't seem to be the same. Now in a promo video shared on the official handle of the show, Sidharth Shukla is seen sharing some cute moments with Madhurima Tuli.

Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhurima Tuli

In the video, Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, and Shehnaaz are seated in the garden area. Sidharth is seen making efforts to engage in a conversation with Madhurima Tuli and tries to flirt with Madhurima. This happens when Madhurima asks him what he feels about her.

To this, Sidharth Shukla replied that he hasn’t felt for her yet. Madhurima then gets up from her seat saying that she should carry on now. Sidharth then asks her where she is going. Madhurima in a flirtatious tone replies 'bed' to which Shukla replies in the same tone saying that bed sounds interesting and that he would like to follow.

Madhurima leaves saying he should come after 30 minutes. In the next shot of the video, she is seen sitting on Vishal’s lap saying that she would stop getting angry now. While Vishal and Madhurima Tuli get cosy with each other, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz stand at the glass door.

Shehnaaz leaves and Sidharth tries to talk to Madhurima in sign language. The two also exchange flying kisses. Vishal, on the other hand, is seen quite cool with the act and laughs at the whole incident.

