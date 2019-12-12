Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tulli Lashes Out At Ex Vishal Aditya Singh For This Reason

Bigg Boss 13 saw estranged couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh trying to mend their relationship in the house. The viewers also saw Madhurima kissing Vishal's cheeks while waking him up in the morning. But it seems like their happiness did not last long as the two soon started fighting again in the recent episode. The recent promo released by the makers of the show has the two lashing out at each other. Madhurima also accuses Vishal of sticking around to other girls inside the house. Vishal reprimands her to mind her language. He also criticizes her for having a degrading mindset. Watch the promo here.

Paras was displeased with Vishal getting too close with Mahira

Paras Chhabra who is locked up in the secret room with Sidharth Shukla also looked displeased when Vishal tried to get cozy with Mahira Sharma. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between Vishal and Madhurima further change in the house. Vishal also revealed in an earlier interview with a publication on his relationship with Mahira. He said that their relationship has always been like this. He also revealed that he was very hesitant to do the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her. He added that he knew that things would turn ugly between them.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Returns To The House, Exposes Arhaan Khan’s Comment On Rashami

Vishal said that he was judged by people to be rude and wrong

Vishal also revealed that Madhurima was hiding her real self on the show. He said that she purposefully did not speak up on the show. Vishal said that this was the real reason behind why people judged him instead of her. The Chandrakanta actor further said that people used to think that he was rude and wrong. Vishal said that nobody knew his side of the story and that it was an extremely abusive relationship for him. He said that they were not on talking terms since they separated. Vishal said that their relationship was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. He said that the two would often break up and patch up immediately. He said that he was actually clueless in the relationship. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau Gets An Apology From Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Sidharth Shukla Becomes The Most Searched TV Personality Of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.