'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Sidharth Shukla Becomes The Most Searched TV Personality Of 2019

Google which bears the title of the most used search engine recently released the top 10 most searched personalities of the year 2019 which saw some popular names from the film and TV fraternity. One of them was none other than the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. The actor also celebrates his birthday today and this can be one of the best gifts for him and his fans. Sidharth has been grabbing the eyeballs with his stint on the show right since its inception. He has also become one of the most popular contestants of this season. The actor was followed by fellow housemate Koena Mitra on the list.

The name which topped the list was of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who made several headlines after being held captive in Pakistan. His name was followed by veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who had been making news for her deteriorating health conditions. The fifth spot in the list was occupied by Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. This is indeed a huge milestone for Sidharth. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been receiving praises for his stint on the controversial show. The actor has been on the news lately for his poor health conditions for which he was also sent to a secret room, away from the main house.

Sidharth's fans have been wishing him on the social media

Sidharth made headlines for his aggressive behaviour on the show, his equation with fellow contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz as well as his fights with contestant Rashami Desai. On the occasion of his birthday on December12, his die-hard fans have made the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla trending on Twitter. Since his health is not in good condition, fans had also started the trend of #FighterSid to pray for his speedy recovery so that he bounces back soon in the game. In the recent episodes, Sidharth and Paras have been witnessing the game from a secret room.

