Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Returns To The House, Exposes Arhaan Khan’s Comment On Rashami

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw contestants Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra who are locked up in the secret room making the captaincy contenders Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai dance to their tunes. Paras will give Rashami the instruction to tell Vishal Aditya Singh about his game plan in the house on today's episode. This soon leads to an ugly argument between Rashami and Vishal. Rashami can also be seen telling Vishal to talk with women respectfully. Soon, Paras and Sidharth create a huge ruckus as they tell all the housemates to destroy the bathroom area.

Paras accuses Vishal of not being trustworthy

The new promo released by the makers of the show finally sees Paras entering the main house again. Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill look visibly happy with his comeback and go on to hug him. But when Vishal comes to hug him, Paras tells him to stay away from him. Later Paras addresses all the housemates wherein he reveals that all their friendships in the house is looking fake and also reprimands Vishal by calling him not trustworthy. He goes on to criticize all the housemates for targeting Mahira and Shehnaaz after he and Sidharth left the house. Watch the promo here.

Paras reveals to Rashami about all the things said by Arhaan about her financial status

One of the most shocking revelations done by him is when he exposes Arhaan Khan for all the things he said about Rashami. He tells Rashami that Arhaan said that she had zero balance on her bank account and that she was literally on the roads. He further tells her that Arhaan also said that he is the one who is responsible for Rashami's success. While Arhaan does not deny telling these things, Rashami looks visibly upset by this revelation. Furthermore, Paras also accuses Vishal of getting unnecessarily close to Mahira. It will be interesting to see how Rashami reacts to the things said by Arhaan. The captaincy contenders for this week are Asim, Shefali, Rashami and Vikas.

