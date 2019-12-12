Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau Gets An Apology From Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi

Bigg Boss 13 has been fast toppling the charts in terms of popularity. This season has proven to be a huge success such that the makers have decided to extend it for more five weeks. To further boost up the events on the show, the makers have brought in some wild card contestants too. There have been some changing equations amongst the housemates ever since. When it comes to playing the game, even some friends turn competitors. The latest episode saw Shefali Jariwala take a drastic step and destroy her close friend Hindustani Bhau's family letter for becoming a captaincy contender.

Parag apologized to Hindustani Bhau for Shefali's behaviour

Hindustani Bhau, along with other housemates were upset by her decision. Recently, Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi apologized to Hindustani Bhau. Parag spoke with an online portal in a recent interview where he revealed that he does not understand the reason behind Shefali taking such a harsh step. He also added that since Vikas is a close friend, he had also sent a message for Shefali through him. Shefali considers Bhau as her elder brother. Parag also said that Shefali would never do anything to hurt Bhau or his family's sentiments. He also said that Bigg Boss is such a game where the contestants have to take such drastic steps.

Parag said that he often gets upset over the things which are said to Shefali

Parag said that Shefali did not do the deed purposely but Asim Riaz's constant provoking her, made her lose her calm and take such an extreme action. Parag also spoke about Shefali's game strategy inside the house. He revealed that he often gets very upset over some things which are said to Shefali. This also makes him want to quit watching the show but he does not do that as the show is the only link through which he is connected to her. Parag apologized to Hindustani Bhau and especially his son Aditya. He also said that Shefali never wanted to hurt their sentiments on purpose.

