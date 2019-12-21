The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Asim And Rashami’s Fight Has The Twitterati Divided

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's recent episode saw a huge fight between Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. This led to their fans being divided on the social media.

bigg boss 13

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw an extremely ugly fight between housemates Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. It all began with Asim getting some special advantages on becoming the new captain of the house. He was allowed to make new rules of the house which was to be obeyed by all the housemates. During the task, Asim asks Sidharth that he looks healthy enough to participate in the task which irked him. Rashami further intervened in the conversation which angered Sidharth more. This led to a huge fight between them and it seems the Twitterati has been divided because of it. The fight between the three contestants became the talk of the town on Twitter. There were many trends like #FlushmeDesai and #SidSeTeriFatiKya. Look at all the tweets here. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Himanshi Khurrana Spellbound By A Surprise Gift From Fans

The fans were divided between Sidharth, Asim and Rashami

Salman Khan will give the contestants a reality check

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will see the host Salman Khan witnessing the massive fight between Sidharth and Rashami. He will be visibly angry on all of the contestants. There will be some high octane drama in the upcoming episodes. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat To Enter The House? Read Details

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: On Salman Khan's Show, Aishwarya Rai Finds A Mention Yet Again

 

 

