Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth, Asim And Rashami’s Fight Has The Twitterati Divided

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw an extremely ugly fight between housemates Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. It all began with Asim getting some special advantages on becoming the new captain of the house. He was allowed to make new rules of the house which was to be obeyed by all the housemates. During the task, Asim asks Sidharth that he looks healthy enough to participate in the task which irked him. Rashami further intervened in the conversation which angered Sidharth more. This led to a huge fight between them and it seems the Twitterati has been divided because of it. The fight between the three contestants became the talk of the town on Twitter. There were many trends like #FlushmeDesai and #SidSeTeriFatiKya. Look at all the tweets here.

The fans were divided between Sidharth, Asim and Rashami

To all those who are still talking shit about Siddhart,imagine if all these people ganged up against you?What then???Will you still stand by what you are saying now???#BB13

#SiddharthShukla — lovesid (@lovesid16) December 20, 2019

After watching today episode

I just want to meet #sidharthshukla and hug him tightely

Also wnt to say that you r not alone evry one is

With you outside of the bb house@sidharth_shukla#bb13 #SidSeTeriFatiKya — Bharti Gola (SidHearts ❤️) (@BhartiGola7) December 20, 2019

Ur the best rash after promos I can't wait for this I don't mean to say this but I need to say that kamina is siddarth Shukla and naukrani wo nahi hai tu hai chamchor kahi kai... see guys rash became came but Sid again started his saying her aise ladki which is wrong #RashmiDesai pic.twitter.com/waX3T9UaDE — Salman (@Salman48504196) December 20, 2019

#imwithsidharthshukla How any body supporting asim in this when asim doing this shit......

I want sid hit arhaan and asim hard and evict..🤬🤬

Watching just for Sid Shukla.....❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#imwithSidharthShukla#SidSeTeriFatiKya#TrpKingSidharth pic.twitter.com/BF7T8P33Zx — Kaushik Dobariya🇮🇳 (@KaushikD9011) December 20, 2019

Salman Khan will give the contestants a reality check

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will see the host Salman Khan witnessing the massive fight between Sidharth and Rashami. He will be visibly angry on all of the contestants. There will be some high octane drama in the upcoming episodes. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section.

