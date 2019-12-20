Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Himanshi Khurrana Spellbound By A Surprise Gift From Fans

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana got evicted from the show a couple of weeks ago on December 7, 2019. Himanshi appeared on the show as a wild card contestant and her bonding with Asim Riaz in the show made her fans go gaga over their chemistry in the show. The Big Boss BFFs' bonding was appreciated and loved by many and won the hearts of hundreds and thousands of viewers across the country to such an extent that their fans wish them to be together after the show ends. However, Himanshi was recently spotted at a bridal and makeup class event where she was invited as a chief guest.

Himanshi Khurrana got a surprise from her fans

At the bridal and makeup class event which Himanshi attended, her fans decided to surprise her with a special gift. Himanshi's fans surprised her with a huge poster of #AsiManshi, a portmanteau of both Asim and Himanshi's names. Khurrana looked shocked and overwhelmed looking at the poster which left her speechless. the poster comprised a collage of Asim and her pictures from the show with "Friends Forever" written on it. For the event, the Soch actor donned a black gown from Geeta's couture which she paired with a sleek mid-parted hairdo.

Himanshi's BFF Asim Riaz was infatuated by her and made it pretty evident on the show as he always used to confess his love for her. Asim also made a heart-shaped paratha and a pudding for Himanshi in the show to make her feel special. However, Himanshi is already in a 9-year-old committed relationship and reportedly considers Asim her best friend in the Bigg Boss house.

