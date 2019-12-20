Bigg Boss 13: On Salman Khan's Show, Aishwarya Rai Finds A Mention Yet Again

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mention has come up a couple of times in Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, Himanshi Khurana had claimed that she was the 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of Punjab' after Shehnaaz Gill claimed that she is the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab'. Recently, Aishwarya’s reference came up once again in the Bigg Boss house. After the parking task in Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was elected as the captain of the house. A few minutes later, Asim Riaz came and told Mahira Sharma that let them make the 'Apna Jammu ki khichdi' for the teammates where you mix in the dal. As both of them belong to the same region. On hearing the word 'apna,’ Sidharth Shukla teased them both with the song, Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila. This song is from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film Josh.

This was the third time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name was mentioned on Salman Khan's show. At the beginning of the show, Salman Khan had asked contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar about their connections. At that time, all the contestants felt that Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had a better bonding with each other than the others. That time, he told Siddharth Dey to not come in between the budding friends. Siddharth told the show's host that Mahira Sharma was capable of spoiling the relations between Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Back in the day when Siddharth Dey, who was Shehnaaz's best friend at that time, called himself the Ajay Devgn of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is one of Salman's blockbusters and since then all his fans loved him and called him as the carefree Sameer. That had prompted Salman Khan to ask Siddharth Dey if he considered Shehnaaz as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Paras Chhabra as Salman Khan.

