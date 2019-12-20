Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat To Enter The House? Read Details

Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be all the more entertaining this week. The host Salman Khan will be accompanied by none other than Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat this week. The Murder actor took to her social media to share a message for her followers announcing that she is heading for the shoot of Bigg Boss 13. She also asked her fans if they have any ideas to share with her for the same. She also shared a video on her social media announcing the same. In the video, Mallika can be seen getting inside the car and is all set to drive to the sets of the popular reality show.

She is looking gorgeous in a white lose fitted tee which she has paired with blue jeans. According to media reports, the fans of some of the popular contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have also asked her to convey their best wishes to them. The recent episodes of the show are witnessing many twists and turns. Asim has become the new captain of the house. Sidharth who had been hospitalized due to being diagnosed with typhoid has also re-entered the house. The last Weekend Ka Vaar also saw comedian and actor Sunil Grover embrace the show as Guthi and entertain the viewers.

Mallika was last seen in ALT Balaji's web series Booo Sabki Phategi. The series also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The latest episode of the show will see Asim get into an argument with his friend turned foe Sidharth Shukla as Sidharth passes some comments on Rashami Desai. Sidharth and Rashami have always shared a bittersweet relationship with each other right from the first day itself. The two have found many opportunities to take a dig at each other in the past. The latest episode will also see Asim announcing the new rules of the house which has to be followed by all housemates under his captaincy.

