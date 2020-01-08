Bigg Boss 13: Fans Hail Shehnaaz Gill To Be The Ultimate Game Changer In The Nominations

The latest nomination process in Bigg Boss 13 saw Shehnaaz Gill play independently for the first time and that too in a very intelligent manner. Such was her game plan that later contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh also acknowledged that Shehnaaz is extremely clever and not at all dumb. Shehnaaz is infamous to 'flip' constantly between groups inside the house so the contestant decided to support Asim, Rashami and Vishal during the nominations. She blatantly refused to save Mahira Sharma which disappointed Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz stuck to her point of saving Vishal Aditya Singh instead.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill A ‘psycho’, Is This The End Of SidNaaz?

Shehnaaz changed the entire game during the nominations

She managed to turn the tables during the nominations and even her fans are lauding her for it. Shehnaaz's fans took to their social media to praise the contestant for her game plan. The fans also included the hashtag, #RoarLikeSana in their tweets. Check out some of their tweets.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Teases Mahira If She Has A Love Bite On Her Neck; See Her Response

Shehnaaz's fans started praising her on social media

Mastermind ka guru nikalii sana #Shehnaazgill yhhh — Sнiv • ਜੱਟਾ ਦਾ ਮੁੰਡਾ ਆ (@SarDaarJiiii) January 7, 2020

Aaj Sana schhi game khel gyi.. Mzaa aa gya#RoarLikeSana — Yashika Bansal♥️SidNaaz♥️SidHeart♥️Flipper♥️ (@YashikaBansal37) January 7, 2020

You won half battle when other competitors start talking positive about you #SehnaazGill you are already a winner #RoarLikeSana — Flipper veerinder singh (@jugnu619) January 7, 2020

Recently Shehnaaz's brother spoke to an online portal about her game inside the house. He revealed that Shehnaaz is an entertainer and that she is showing her real self inside the house. He also spoke about her camaraderie with Sidharth. He spoke about this saying that Shehnaaz shares a really close friendship with Sidharth and that she asks him before taking any decision in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Scolds Shehnaaz Gill For Obsessing Over Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.