Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Teases Mahira If She Has A Love Bite On Her Neck; See Her Response

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is all about connections and one such bond is Paras and Mahira. In the latest episode, Sidharth teases Mahira for a love bite, Mahira denies it.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is creating a major buzz with all the twists and turns that the BB house members experience every day. In the BB house, every day comes with a new twist and a new bond.

At the start of the show, the viewers saw Sidharth Shukla didn’t like Paras and Mahira. He used to always indulge in an argument and have a spat with the duo. However, as the equations in the BB house changed, the bond between the trio grew up.

Now, the three are often seen sitting and spending time with each other. Recently, in the precap of the last episode, it is seen that Sidharth Shukla is teasing Mahira Sharma over a mark around her neck which he says is a love bite given by Paras Chhabra.

Paras gave Mahira Sharma a love bite?

It was evident to all the viewers that Paras and Mahira share a good bond and they have also shared their feelings about each other. Therefore, when in the recent precap, when Sidharth Shukla notices a mark around Mahira’s neck, he questions her that if it is a love bite given to her by Paras.

Shukla pulls Mahira’s leg asking her about the love bite. Mahira denies to what Sidharth says and clarifies that it is an allergy or infection.

In the latest episode, Paras and Shefali Jariwala joined the conversation and start teasing Mahira. They were all seated in the living room waiting to hear an announcement by Bigg Boss. Sidharth then went upto to the camera and by taking Mahira’s mother’s name Sania Sharma he says that he was wondering what she would think of it.

However, Mahira continuously denied the fact that it is a love bite and call it an allergy or infection. Sidharth mocks her talk and says that her mother would have also seen how the infection happened or the virus attacked her.

Shefali, Paras, and Sidharth have a burst of big laughter over the whole conversation. He even teased Mahira Sharma saying that he also used to make such excuses to hide such marks.

In the last episode, Shehnaaz refused to safe Mahira and Aarti from the nominations and hence the whole house gets nominated for the next elimination.

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Published:
