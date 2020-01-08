The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Scolds Shehnaaz Gill For Obsessing Over Sidharth Shukla

Television News

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have come up with some major drama between Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Here's all about the new drama.

bigg boss 13

The popular show Bigg Boss 13 has been creating headlines with the never-ending drama and the controversial fights. The show is known for the unwanted quarrels and disputes between the contestants. Bigg Boss 13 has become an interesting playground with four major contestants namely, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz gaining a lot of prominence. Post Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fight in the previous episode, Sidharth asked Shehnaaz to stay away from him.

Rashami Desai points out to Shehnaaz’s obsession for Sidharth

Shehnaaz, who still shows an emotional side towards Sidharth, seemed to abide by team Asim and Rashami. She was seen confiding in Rashami more than once. Shehnaz, in the same episode, told Rashami all about Sidharth's behaviour. To all this, Rashami boldly told Shehnaz that while she is not aware of the exact bond they share, but she could see that there is a huge age gap between them. Rashami also told Shehnaz that Sidharth might want space.

But in another segment, Shehnaaz was seen weeping over Sidharth. Rashami opens up and scolds Shehnaaz in front of Madhurima. Rashami tells Shehnaaz that she entered the show alone and thus, she should be okay to play alone as she is strong enough.

