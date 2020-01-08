Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill A ‘psycho’, Is This The End Of SidNaaz?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s cute banter is truly loved by the Bigg Boss 13 fans. Such was the impact of their strong bond that fans also started calling them as 'SidNaaz'. But it seems like their friendship has hit rock bottom from the past few episodes. It seems like Sidharth is irked by all Shehnaaz's unpredictable and immature behaviour while the latter craves for his attention constantly. The recent episodes also saw Shehnaaz breaking down after Sidharth mocks her by giving her the jealous tag. It is evident that their relationship has hit a roadblock which seems to be affecting Shehnaaz greatly.

Sidharth states that Shenaaz is behaving like a psychopath

The latest episode saw her getting extremely upset and disappointed over Sidharth's attitude towards her. Sidharth totally shuns her off and refuses to speak to her. She also confides about the situation to contestants like Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh. The episode sees Sidharth going off to sleep outside which again leaves Shehnaaz utterly disturbed. Later, as the day ends and all the housemates are preparing to sleep, Shehnaaz once again tries to convince Sidharth to talk to her. Sidharth once again flatly refuses and asks Shehnaaz to allow him to get some sleep. He further declares that she is behaving like a psychopath now and he is not liking it at all.

The upcoming episode will see the captaincy process

This also leaves Shehnaaz enraged and she asks Sidharth to leave. The episode ends with Shehnaaz breaking down again in front of Arti in the middle of the night. She also contemplates leaving the show if Sidharth's attitude towards her refuses to change. The upcoming episode also sees Shehnaaz once again trying hard to convince Sidharth. The episode will also see the captaincy process where the other housemates will decide if a particular contestant can become the new captain of the house. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the new captain of the house.

