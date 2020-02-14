Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Rashami: Who Will Win Bigg Boss 13? Fans Predict

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a day away and the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will finally take the BB 13 trophy home. The show has entertained the audience and viewers for more than four months now and toppled all the popularity charts. Along with the contestants, even their fans are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant come closer to the victory. Fans have been predicting which contestant will finally emerge as the winner. It will be interesting to see which contestant finally goes on to lift the trophy.

The finalists are receiving a lot of love on social media

While Sidharth Shukla's fans are lauding his glorious journey on the show, Asim's fans are too showing equal enthusiasm to make him win. Being one of the most entertaining contestants of the show, Shehnaaz Gill's fans are also rooting for her on social media. Rashami Desai's fans are also leaving no stone unturned to cheer for her. Check out some of the tweets by the fans.

Fans are predicting who will take home the trophy

#ParasArmy get ready with your voting gear. Create ids on voot and urge your friends, family members, relatives, neighbours, colleagues, neutral fans, your ex girlfriends/boyfriends to vote for Abracadabra #ParasChhabra. We will fight for our boy till the very end! pic.twitter.com/ANQIUW1iiQ — Paras Chhabra Army (@paras_army) February 12, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

