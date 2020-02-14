The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Rashami: Who Will Win Bigg Boss 13? Fans Predict

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 fans are leaving no stone unturned to predict who will be winning the show on the social media. Check out the lovely tweets of the netizens.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a day away and the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will finally take the BB 13 trophy home. The show has entertained the audience and viewers for more than four months now and toppled all the popularity charts. Along with the contestants, even their fans are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant come closer to the victory. Fans have been predicting which contestant will finally emerge as the winner. It will be interesting to see which contestant finally goes on to lift the trophy. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Fan Rejoice His Glorious Journey On The Show

The finalists are receiving a lot of love on social media

While Sidharth Shukla's fans are lauding his glorious journey on the show, Asim's fans are too showing equal enthusiasm to make him win. Being one of the most entertaining contestants of the show, Shehnaaz Gill's fans are also rooting for her on social media. Rashami Desai's fans are also leaving no stone unturned to cheer for her. Check out some of the tweets by the fans. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Whopping Net Worth Details Will Leave You Stumped!

Fans are predicting who will take home the trophy

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai Gets Emotional As She Is Reminded Of Arhaan’s Betrayal

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE