Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Called ‘Rakhi Aunty’ By Hindustani Bhau; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. This season is especially creating a lot of buzz amongst the viewers for its high-octane drama. The recent promo of the show sees contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Bhau getting into an ugly fight. The Bigg Boss house is currently without any captain since the captaincy task got cancelled recently. The latest promo sees Hindustani Bhau sleeping even after the morning alarm starts ringing. Shehnaaz along with Mahira Sharma, try to wake him up. Shehnaaz can be seen telling Mahira to wake up Bhau who is fast asleep even after the alarm.

Bhau and Shehnaaz have a bitter fight in the latest promo

This angers Bhau who then wakes up and engages in a fight with both of them. Bhau tells Shehnaaz in the promo that she will lose all her self-respect by doing this. He also reprimands her by telling that she does not have any right to wake him up as she is not the captain of the house. Shehnaaz retaliates by telling him that she does not need respect from him. Bhau then calls Shehnaaz 'Rakhi Aunty' referring to Rakhi Sawant who was also known for her controversial stint in Bigg Boss. Mahira requests Bigg Boss to give strict punishment to those who continue sleeping even after the morning alarm. Watch the promo here.

Vikas Gupta will soon enter the Bigg Boss house

Sidharth Shukla can also be seen passing some comment at Bhau during his fight with Shehnaaz. It will be interesting to see these two contestants at loggerheads with each other. Reportedly, in an earlier episode, Rashami Desai also called Shehnaaz, 'Punjab ki Rakhi Sawant' and it seems Bhau has targeted Shehnaaz from that same remark. The recent episodes will soon see the entry of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta inside the house. He is expected to change the game plan in an interesting manner. This week, contestants Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurrana, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai have been nominated for eviction.

