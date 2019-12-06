Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans Accuse Asim Riaz Of Conspiring Against Him

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 saw contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz getting into a nasty brawl during the BB Junction task which was held for captaincy. As a punishment, Sidharth was also nominated for the next two weeks. He was also seen telling Paras Chhabra how he got irritated when Asim came very close to him and began shouting near his ear. He further added that he lost his cool at that moment and pushed him. Paras along with Shehnaaz Gill also advised him to keep a check on his temper. Shehnaaz further warned him to beware of Asim's several instigations.

Asim can be seen revealing his strategy to Himanshi

Recently, a video has been surfacing on the social media where Asim can be seen discussing the whole fight with Himanshi Khurrana. Asim can be seen revealing all his strategies to her during the fight. He can be seen admitting that he nudged Sidharth with his shoulders and also shouted at his ear. This has resulted in an agitation amongst Sidharth's fans where they are lashing out at Asim for plotting against Sidharth. They are also bringing the video to the notice of the makers of the show. Check out the reactions.

@BiggBoss y hv u got installed 150+ cameras if u r nt goin to do justice?

Or those cameras r only to punish Sid?

V demand justice, dat is all.

Asim hurt Aarti, sirf nindaniye shabd keh dene se cant be justified.

Asim initiated wid Sid who is struggling to get back in health — Rajveer_104 ❤ (@Rajveer_104) December 6, 2019

Why this bias @ColorsTV ? Those injuries he was showing off were not due to #SidharthShukla . This guy is trying to gain sympathy by false means. Disgusting. And you punish Sid letting this instigator go? @BiggBoss @Sudhanshu_Vats @JessuGeorge @EndemolShineIND #IAmWithSidShukla — Rashi♥️ (@rgrpsd) December 6, 2019

Big Blunder by @BiggBoss team @BeingSalmanKhan need to intervene on this issue why Asim &Rashmi not punished? Only "Kadi Ninda" For their actions Now no one will say BiggBoss is Biased. — Saraswati Bhagwat (@SaraswatiB29) December 6, 2019

Vikas Gupta will soon enter the show

The recent episode will soon see Vikas Gupta entering the show. He was also a contestant during Bigg Boss 11. The viewers are expecting him to change the game plan in an interesting manner. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

