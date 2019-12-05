The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Should Get Evicted; Demand Angry Fans

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 fans have started trending the hashtag EvictSidharthShukla after Sidharth Shukla pushed Asim Riaz during a task at the house. Read on to know

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw some high voltage drama. The recent captaincy task between the housemates led to a nasty brawl between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. During the task which was called 'BB Junction' things turned ugly between Sidharth and Asim. Sidharth lost his cool and pushed Asim again as reportedly he had pushed the contestant during their earlier fights in the house too. While this led to the Bigg Boss house being divided, Twitterati also got agitated and Asim's fans soon started a trend to evict Sidharth from the house owing to his violent behaviour. Check out the tweets here. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Attacks Siddharth Shukla By Calling Him 'ghatiya' And 'dogla'

Fans started trending Evict Sidharth Shukla for his violent behaviour in the house

 

Sidharth or Paras may leave the house in the next episode

Sidharth and Asim were close friends during the beginning of the show but several misunderstandings and difference of opinions led their friendship to turn bitter with time. The host, Salman Khan had also slammed the two reportedly for their aggressive behaviour with each other inside the house. The latest promo of the show has hinted that either Sidharth or Paras Chhabra may be asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss. According to media sources, Sidharth has been suffering from typhoid from the last few days and hence will have to leave the show owing to medical grounds. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | December 04, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates A Ruckus Inside The House

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: #UnstoppableAsim Crosses 1mn Tweets, Asim Riaz Breaks Shilpa Shinde's Record

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
