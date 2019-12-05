Bigg Boss 13 | December 04, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates A Ruckus Inside The House

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 04, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode started as the housemates woke up to the energetic song, Chaiya Chaiya. Some housemates were still found sleeping, despite Bigg Boss playing the Kuckroo Koo. Rashami, Himanshi, and others said that they won’t wake up as they haven’t gotten tea yet. Siddharth and Arhaan spoke about the same. The Kuckroo Koo played again after some time and the housemates had a discussion about this. Later, Shehnaaz taunted Vishal about all of this being his fault which led to an ugly spat between the two. On the other hand, Mahira and Arti spoke about how Rashami and Vishal have no regrets for what they did. Other housemates, including Siddharth and Arti, also barged in, which further worsened the situation.

Bigg Boss empathized with the housemates for not getting ration but also reminded them of the reason for this punishment. Bigg Boss asked the housemates the names of two contestants who will not be allowed to fight for captaincy. After a lot of discussions and chaos, Siddharth and Vishal got the most number of votes. Siddharth, however, did not agree with the decision and walked away. Bigg Boss asked Paras about the housemate’s decision, post which he gave Siddharth and Vishal’s name. Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi, Asim, and Rashami had a discussion about the same. After some time, the buzzer rang and the housemates got the ration.

Later, Paras read out the instructions for the BB Junction task. According to the task, the housemates had to snatch other’s items post which they had to get inside the train. The last one to enter or come out of the train will be out of the captaincy race. Paras is not allowed to participate in the task because of his injury and Siddharth is asked to play on his behalf.

All housemates started strategizing about the same thereafter. The task began and everyone started snatching each other’s bags. This led to a violent fight between Siddharth and Asim. Siddharth also pushed Asim, post which Asim complained about the same to Bigg Boss on camera. Siddharth kept on taunting Asim but Arhaan and Rashami took his side. The task resumed and the housemates got inside the train. Post this, Paras declared that Arhaan was the last one to enter the train. Bigg Boss reminded the housemates that only one person should remain on the platform, whereas three of them were standing there. Bigg Boss told Asim, Siddharth, and Shehnaaz that they will be out of the task if two of them didn’t get inside the train and follow the rules. Shehnaaz got inside the train after that. Paras and Asim were considered out of the task. Siddharth and Asim’s fight continued and the two of them called each other names.

