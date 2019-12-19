Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Want Sidharth Shukla To Forgive Shehnaaz Gill, Root For ‘Sidnaaz’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most popular pairs of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz was seen missing Sidharth the most when he was out of the house due to his medical condition. The two also had an adorable reunion when the Dil Se Dil Tak actor returned to the house. However, the latest episode saw Shehnaaz getting into a huge fight with Mahira Sharma as she was getting disappointed for being the second priority of Paras Chhabra after her. The contestant had also expressed her love for Paras recently. This seems to have left Sidharth miffed. Sidharth soon started ignoring her completely.

Sidharth refuses to talk to Shehnaaz

The makers of the show have released a new promo where Shehnaaz can be seen trying out all the tactics to woo Sidharth. Shehnaaz pulls out some adorable antics and also apologizes to the Uttaran actor profusely. However, Sidharth is in no mood to budge and refuses to talk to her. This leaves Shehnaaz heartbroken and also all the SidNaaz fans extremely disappointed. Many fans took to their social media wishing for Sidharth and Shehnaaz to patch up once again. Reportedly, some viewers also threatened to boycott the show if the two do not patch up soon. Check out some of the tweets.

Fans started tweeting for a SidNaaz reunion

Please kr do dono ko saath humaara dil toot raha hai #SidNaaz — Garima (@ShenaazSid) December 19, 2019

khelo hmare emotions k sath....itne dino se same drama khich re o for trp....dono sath hoge...agr nhi hoge toh tumhara loss h...bcz trp sidnaaz h...no sidnaaz no bb...#NoSidNaazNoBB — kanika pahwa (@pahwakanika25) December 19, 2019

sana washroom k gate pe kaise baithi h.

BG music hona chahie - mujhe chhod k jo tum jaaoge bada pachtaaoge bada pachtaaoge...



just joking to lightenup the mood.. chill #SidNaaz ek honge.. — Srishti (@Srishti05816410) December 19, 2019

We wish to see them together we are deeply hurt when there is trouble in their Paradise #SidNaaz — Garima (@ShenaazSid) December 19, 2019

It will be interesting to witness if the two will again mend their friendship. In the latest episode, Paras also tells Shehnaaz not to ignore Sidharth and go and talk to him. The latest episode also saw Shefali Bagga going berserk and disturbing the sleep of the housemates. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

