Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima-Shefali, Shehnaaz-Mahira's Catfight In The House Makes Headlines

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Shefali Bagga's major outburst in the house during the night. She was distraught by the behaviour of the other contestants towards her and that's why she went berserk and disturbed the sleep of the other housemates in the night. Shefali Bagga was also locked in the washroom by Vikas Gupta for waking up housemates early in the morning. He, along with Sidharth Shukla also tried to calm her down. Shefali ended up sleeping in the captain's room but once again in the morning she resumed her antics and tried waking up all the contestants. This time, she also resorted to pouring water on them.

Madhurima and Shefali Bagga get into a huge fight

She started by targeting Shefali Jariwala. Sidharth also reprimanded her by saying that she is insulting all her supporters by displaying this kind of behaviour. But things soon turned ugly when Shefali started disturbing Madhurima Tuli and tried to wake her up. Shefali started dropping water on Madhurima for waking her up. This irks Madhurima and she also starts throwing water on Shefali which takes an appalling turn. Madhurima also pushed Shefali in the process which further angered Shefali. The two also had a massive altercation in the bedroom area as threw water on each other. Rashami Desai also tries to intervene in the fight.

Shehnaaz and Mahira fight over kitchen duties

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma also had their own fight in the kitchen area. The two had a war of words over Paras Chhabra and their household duties. Shehnaaz told Mahira to finish off her dinner duty in time so that she could wash the utensils quickly. This disappointed Mahira as she stated that she did not expect to receive such backlash from a friend. In the process, Paras too got irritated from both of them. However, he tried to act as a mediator between them. On the other hand, Asim Riaz and Paras too got into a fight as the latter gave a statement where he says that Asim did not deserve to be a captain.

