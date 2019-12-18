Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tries To Get Sidharth Shukla’s Attention As He Ignores Her

With Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla's re-entry in the Bigg Boss house, the game has got more interesting. The recent tasks further add to the many twists and turns in the game. The recent episode also saw a major fight between Shefali Bagga and Rashami Desai during the captaincy task. The episode also saw Shehnaaz Gill being heartbroken as Paras choose Mahira Sharma's name for the captaincy instead of her. She throws a huge tantrum inside the house because of this. Shehnaaz also loses her calm on Sidharth for not supporting her in the game. It seems that this did not go down well with Sidharth who refuses to talk to her after that.

Shehnaaz tries to convince Sidharth to talk to her

In the recent promo of the show, viewers can see Shehnaaz trying her level best to convince Sidharth to talk to her. Shehnaaz also says she will not eat anything until he agrees to talk to her for which she will eventually fall sick and will be taken to the hospital. She can be seen hugging Sidharth and pretending to break down into tears in order to woo him. But it seems like Sidharth has decided to remain indifferent to all her pleas this time. It will be interesting to see how their equation unfolds in the upcoming episodes.

This times Sana is wrong, I feel bad for Sidharth. Now it's clear Sid has feeling for Sana but Sana "I have no comment". I want Sid to ignore Sana for few days, she should know the mistake. This is best for both of them. #SidNaaz has love feeling 💯 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/nu63hWnCDo — 😍SONY WITH EXO OBSESSION😍 (@sonibhullar13) December 17, 2019

Shehnaaz gets upset as Paras chooses Mahira over her

While being upset about Paras' behaviour towards her, Shehnaaz also breaks down before Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli saying that she does not have any value in Paras' life. Vishal goes on to fight with Paras on behalf of Shehnaaz on this matter. He makes Paras realise that Shehnaaz is very sensitive about him. Asim Riaz further tells Paras that Shehnaaz genuinely loves him. To which, Paras blatantly replies saying but he loves Mahira. Shehnaaz also throws a huge tantrum in the house and also threatens to cancel the task. She lashes out at Paras who soon comes to talk to her. Shehnaaz also loses her cool towards Sidharth in the process for supporting Paras.

