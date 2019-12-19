Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra's Girlfriend Akansha Puri Upset After His Kiss With Mahira?

The last episode of the Bigg Boss 13 showed contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma sharing an intimate moment. The episode showcases the duo where Paras is seen showering her with kisses after their playful fight. But it seems that his display of affection towards Mahira did not go well with his girlfriend Akansha Puri. Akansha had an interview with a leading daily where she expressed her unhappiness regarding his actions in the last episode.

In an interview with a leading daily, Akansha said that Paras' gestures in the show are making her doubt their three years of relationship. She said that now she has started doubting Paras regarding his gameplay in the show. She further added that he has been either playing the game for three months or he is playing with her for three years. She said that the idea she suggested is just proving to be a big mistake. Further, she says that still, she will wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. She also said that she does not want to jump to any conclusions right now.

Earlier in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Paras opened up about getting Akansha's name inked on his wrist and confessed that he was forced to get the tattoo. In the episode, Paras was seen having a conversation with Arhaan Khan where he confessed that he made that tattoo because Akansha forced him to. He also said that to calm her down, he got her name inked on his wrist. He also said that she was constantly asking him to prove his love and commitments towards her.

Paras also shared that he can always modify the tattoo. Akansha responded to his hurtful confessions in an interview with a media portal where she revealed that the tattoo was actually a surprise for her. She added that he clicked a picture of the tattoo after getting inked and sent her when she was busy shooting. She said that because he got the tattoo of her signature, she got his name inked. Akansha also said that she did not expect him to cook up this story inside the house.

