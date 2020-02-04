Bigg Boss 13 Finale: List Of Contestants Who Have Found A Spot In The Finale

Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to its season finale. The house has only seven contestants left and it will be interesting to see which contender emerges as the ultimate winner of the show. However, the show has already got its finalists who have already found a spot for themselves in the finale. It is not a hidden fact that the BB Elite Club was introduced for a contestant to save themselves from the nominations and this power can be a boon during this crucial phase of the game. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have become the winners of the BB Elite Club and have achieved this power which has catapulted them directly into the finale.
Sidharth has emerged as one of the strongest contenders of the show right since its inception. The Balika Vadhu actor has garnered an enviable fan-following too. The host Salman Khan has himself said that Sidharth often runs the whole show. He is truly deserving of this ticket to finale.
Asim has had a phenomenal journey inside the show. He showed a stunning evolution as he went on to become one of the most promising contestants of the show. Asim's immense fan-following is just the proof of how much he deserves to be in the finale. Other contestants who also can find a spot in the finale due to their popularity are Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.
