Bigg Boss 13 Finale: List Of Contestants Who Have Found A Spot In The Finale

Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to its season finale. The house has only seven contestants left and it will be interesting to see which contender emerges as the ultimate winner of the show. However, the show has already got its finalists who have already found a spot for themselves in the finale. It is not a hidden fact that the BB Elite Club was introduced for a contestant to save themselves from the nominations and this power can be a boon during this crucial phase of the game. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have become the winners of the BB Elite Club and have achieved this power which has catapulted them directly into the finale.

Here is why Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are truly deserving finalists

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth has emerged as one of the strongest contenders of the show right since its inception. The Balika Vadhu actor has garnered an enviable fan-following too. The host Salman Khan has himself said that Sidharth often runs the whole show. He is truly deserving of this ticket to finale.

A different look. New hairstyle & rocking denim. Sid looking so cute in the promo. Love him so much. #RightChoiceSid @sidharth_shukla #RightChoiceSid pic.twitter.com/brp1wWhibT — 👩‍🌾 °°°Monika™ { #sidheart ❤️❤️} (@brasmoni) February 4, 2020

The greatest feeling in the world, is to be loved by everyone around you unconditionally.

We love you #SidharthShukla



Pic credit- @saleha_xo #RightChoiceSid pic.twitter.com/NoqFnXHzqX — Vishal Porwal (@lahsivgroups) February 4, 2020

USUD



"Dil Agar Sacha ho to Rab kar de sab Setting ",,,,,,

SID IS KING SID IS KING🔥❤💕

This Man is too Much 🔥🔥😂#RightChoiceSid#BB13#BiggBoss13#SidharthShuklapic.twitter.com/Ar55pRi2El — Aɳƙιƚ♥ (@_RajputAnkit_) February 4, 2020

Asim Riaz

Asim has had a phenomenal journey inside the show. He showed a stunning evolution as he went on to become one of the most promising contestants of the show. Asim's immense fan-following is just the proof of how much he deserves to be in the finale. Other contestants who also can find a spot in the finale due to their popularity are Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

Just saw a pic somewhr & could instantly feel whom it relates to in current situation



A king is not born but made out of challenges



A King is not who gets favours &support frm Channel & host



Is bar raja wahi hoga jo hqdar hoga#MaiBhiAsimKiGF#AsimFandomHits15M #AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/AaPttIAVfs — Azpree # MainBhiAsimkiGF (@priyankakumr28) February 4, 2020

He’s champion

He’s loyal

He’s faithful

He’s trustworthy

He’s most handsome

He’s deserving

He'll b winner



Well, every single girl out there would love to get themselves a genuine boy like @imrealasim#MainBhiAsimKiGF#AsimFandomHits15M@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @justvoot — Ribah #MainBhiAsimKiGF 💑 (@Rifat78166773) February 4, 2020

So history has been created. The date 02.02.2020 will be remembered as the day when the world record for most tweets for a celebrity was broken! Its for none other than for our starboy #Asim#AsimForTheWin pic.twitter.com/beVjKV4qAf — aman chadda (@amanchadda7) February 3, 2020

