Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Quipped Once Again About His ‘mysterious Girlfriend'; See Promo

With Bigg Boss 13 heading close to its grand finale, the show has grabbed the audiences' attention with its intriguing twists and turns as well as some shocking revelations. The finale of the show is highly anticipated as the viewers are excited to know who will finally lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. However, before that, there are some controversies about the personal life of the contestants which have been surfacing on the forefront. One of them is Asim Riaz, who is reportedly having a girlfriend outside the house and despite that, he was seen proposing to Himanshi Khurrana on national television.

Asim will be quipped on his relationship status during the press conference

The subject first came to light when Vikas Gupta re-entered the house and revealed that Asim already has a girlfriend outside the house. Later, Salman Khan also quipped Asim on the same to which the latter denied on these rumours. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will have to face a press conference which will be organized by Bigg Boss wherein Asim will once again be quipped with the same question. One of the journalists will ask him, why did he not call off his previous relationship before proposing to Himanshi. To this, Asim looked visibly displeased.

Asim hinted at people trying to defame him

Asim will go on to say that he does not have a girlfriend outside the house. He further adds that he was not in any relationship before entering the house. Asim also says that just because he is famous now, maybe people are tweeting these baseless allegations on social media and trying to defame him. The upcoming episode will witness the contestants facing some blunt questions regarding their game and strategy as well as their personal life from the media. Rashami Desai will also go on to confirm her split with Arhaan Khan on the press conference and will also confirm the fact that they will not be getting together again.

Promo Courtesy: Alok Mishra Twitter

