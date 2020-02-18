Arti Singh Calls Brother Krushna's Views A Protective Move, Talks About Mother Being Upset

Arti Singh recently spoke to a news portal about her brother Krushna Abhishek’s views on the attempt of a rape allegation that was made by her. She said that he was not trying to prove her wrong. She said Krushna Abhishek spoke in a protective streak back then.

Arti Singh talks about her brother’s take on the rape allegations

A few days back, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek had spoken about the allegations that were made by her in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Arti Singh had spoken in the house about how she was almost raped her house help while she was growing up. Her brother Krushna Abhishek spoke on this in an interview and said that there was no rape attempt on his sister. According to him, it was about to happen, but the man ran away.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh was recently asked about what she had to say on Krushna’s take on the attempt to rape allegations made by her. In the interview which was being taken by a leading newspaper daily, she said that her brother and her mother have been worried about her not being married. She said that Krushna was of the view that she said too much in a flow. She said he did not want her to talk about it much. He was not trying to prove her wrong but was just being protective.

Arti happy for Sidharth Shukla?

Arti Singh was recently asked in an interview if she is happy that her friend Sidharth Shukla won. She said that Sidharth deserved to win the trophy and that she was no one to state otherwise. She also mentioned that he has a fan following which is on another level. Arti Singh said that one must decide about oneself before commenting on others. Arti Singh stood fifth in the final line-up of Bigg Boss 13. She was highly praised for keeping her dignity intact in the house.

