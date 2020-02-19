Aarti Singh Is Still NOT OUT Of Bigg Boss 13 & Krushna Abhishek's Video Is Proof

Even after almost a week of Bigg Boss 13 finale, Aarti Singh still seems to be under Bigg Boss's spell. This contestant might actually take a long time to recover from her Bigg Boss 13 hangover. Recently, in a video posted by her brother Krushna Abhishek, he proved how Aarti Singh cannot get over her days in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Aarti Singh's Bigg Boss 13 hangover

In the video posted by Krushna Abhishek on his Instagram account, he showed how Aarti Singh still has not come out of her reality show's hangover. A sleeping Aarti was resting on her brother's shoulders. While Krushna kept on asking her to wake up for her meal, the ex- Bigg Boss 13 contestant did not even stir. However, when the moment Krushna said in the typical Bigg Boss's voice, "Bigg Boss chahte hai Aarti..." She immediately woke up and realised it was just her brother playing a prank.

Aarti Singh and her brother, Krushna Abhishek are reportedly very close. Not only that, but Aarti is also close to her sister-in-law Kashmira Shah. The latter had avidly supported Aarti throughout and both Krushna and Kashmira had even gone inside the Bigg Boss 13 house on various occasions. Kashmira herself was a contestant on Bigg Boss in one of the earlier seasons.

More about Bigg Boss 13

In other news, Sidharth Shukla had won the title of Bigg Boss 13 winner. Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill were the Bigg Boss 13 contestants who made it to the finale week. Asim Riaz was also the runner-up of the show. The grand finale of the show was hosted on February 15, 2020.

